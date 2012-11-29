Nov 29 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment Inc expects a stronger consolidated
segment profit for the year ending August 2013 as it looks to
rein in costs.
Corus, controlled by the Shaw family which also runs cable
company Shaw Communications Inc, expects consolidated
segment profit of C$293 million to C$303 million.
Consolidated segment profit for 2012 totaled C$290 million.
The company, which focuses on content for children and
women, expects free cash flow of more than C$140 million,
compared with C$155.1 million in 2012.
"(Our) continued focus on operational excellence and cost
control gives us confidence that we can continue to drive strong
television and radio margins in fiscal 2013," Chief Executive
John Cassaday said in a statement.
Shares of Corus, whose main rival is Canadian broadcaster
Astral Media Inc, closed at C$23.11 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.