* Q3 EPS C$0.51 vs C$0.49 year ago
* Consolidated revenue falls 4 pct
July 12 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment Inc reported a 7 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, but said advertising revenue was hurt by
soft demand for children's programming.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$43.2
million ($42.3 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, from
C$40.4 million, or 49 Canadian cents per basic share, a year
earlier.
Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer,
which focuses on content for children and women, fell 4 percent
to C$204.1 million.
In the television segment, subscriber revenue fell 2
percent.
"Our specialty advertising revenues in the quarter were
impacted by soft demand in the kids segment, which overshadowed
the continued strong performance in our women's vertical and
newer services," CEO John Cassaday said in a statement.
The company's children's cable networks include Treehouse
and Nickelodeon Canada.
Corus, controlled by the Shaw family which also runs cable
company Shaw Communications, could soon be Canada's
last major independent media company.
It has so far avoided consolidation sweeping through
Canada's media and telecom industries. Its main rival, Astral
Media Inc, is in the process of being acquired by BCE
Inc.
Toronto-based Corus' pay TV business, Movie Central, ended
the quarter with 975,000 subscribers. Corus sells subscriptions
to its Movie Central, which includes HBO Canada, via cable and
satellite companies.
Shares of Corus, which has a market value of C$1.85 billion,
closed at C$23.40 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.