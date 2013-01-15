Jan 14 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment Inc on Monday reported a fall in
quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales at its television
segment.
Revenue at the company's television business, which brings
in about 76 percent of total sales, fell 6 percent. Total
revenue fell 5 percent to C$226.1 million.
Corus sells subscriptions to its pay TV business - Movie
Central, which includes HBO Canada, via cable and satellite
companies. It also owns several radio stations.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$54.0
million ($54.79 million), or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the
first quarter from C$52.7 million, or 61 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company, whose main rival is Canadian broadcaster Astral
Media Inc, also raised its monthly dividend by 6.25
percent.
Shares of Corus, which focuses on content for children and
women, closed at C$24.23 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Monday.