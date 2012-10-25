Oct 25 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment Inc reported a 16 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit on a one-time tax-related charge.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$23.3
million ($23.50 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, from
C$27.7 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Consolidated revenue for the specialty television producer,
which focuses on content for children and women, fell 2 percent
to C$195.6 million. Corus's children's cable networks include
Treehouse and Nickelodeon Canada.
Television revenue fell 3 percent to C$147.9 million.
Corus sells subscriptions to its pay TV business -- Movie
Central, which includes HBO Canada, via cable and satellite
companies. It also owns several radio stations.
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was C$30.2
million. This excludes a tax-related charge of C$6.8 million,
Corus said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 Canadian
cents per share, on revenue of C$202.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corus, controlled by the Shaw family, which also runs cable
company Shaw Communications Inc, has so far avoided
the consolidation sweeping through Canada's media and telecom
industries.
Last week Canada's broadcast regulator vetoed BCE Inc's
proposed takeover of Corus's main rival, Astral Media
Inc. Analysts said Astral could be sold off piecemeal
instead.
Corus shares, which have lost about 9 percent of their value
over the last six months, closed at C$22.19 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.