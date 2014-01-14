* First-quarter profit C$1.78/shr vs C$0.62 year earlier
* Raises annual dividend to C$1.09 from C$1.02
* Revenue rises 13 pct in TV business, falls 8 pct in radio
Jan 14 Canadian media company Corus
Entertainment Inc's quarterly profit tripled mainly
due to a change in value of its stake in specialty television
service Teletoon Canada Inc.
First-quarter net income included a non-cash gain of C$127.9
million ($117.7 million) from a remeasurement in value of
Corus's 50 percent stake in Teletoon following its acquisition
of the company in September.
Profit rose to C$150.9 million, or C$1.78 per share in the
quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$52.2 million, or 62 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the gains from the remeasurement of the Teletoon
stake, Corus earned 65 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 62 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 8 percent to C$226 million.
Corus, which owns 37 radio stations, said revenue from the
business fell 8 percent as advertising remained weak.
Television revenue rose about 13 percent to C$177.9 million.
The company, which specializes in television content for
women and children, airs shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants and
Dora the Explorer on its Nickelodeon (Canada) channel.
Corus, which is controlled by the Shaw family, raised its
annual dividend on Class B shares to C$1.09 from C$1.02. The
Shaw family also runs cable company Shaw Communications Inc
Earlier this month, Corus completed the acquisition of
specialty television services such as Historia, Series+ and the
remaining 50 percent of Teletoon.
Shares of Corus closed at C$24.59 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.