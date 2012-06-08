By Simon Falush
| LONDON, June 8
refinery in the UK are planning demonstrations on Monday to urge
the government to step in to save the plant, a union
representative told Reuters on Friday, in a move which could
disrupt fuel supply from the site.
Some 900 jobs at the plant are at risk, as PwC, the
administrator for the plant formerly owned by the now-bankrupt
Petroplus, has indicated that it is unlikely it will find a
buyer to keep it running as a refinery.
"PwC have played us like fools, they promised the earth and
they've pulled the rug from under us, and we've not reacted, but
we're going to react now," said Russ Ball, regional
representative for the Unite union told Reuters.
Ball said the fact that Petroplus's four other refineries in
Germany, Switzerland, France and Belgium were not slated for
closure, highlighted the case for government intervention in
Britain.
"There's substantial concern that if the Coryton plant
closes, the other refineries around Britain look vulnerable,
making our system the hostage of foreign whims, so the
government needs to do something to protect fuel security."
Ball declined to comment on the exact nature of the
demonstrations, but said they could impact fuel supply in the
area.