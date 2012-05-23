LONDON May 23 The UK Coryton refinery is back
up and running at full strength, after processing was hit last
week by a faulty unit, a source at the plant said on Wednesday.
"Repairs have been done and the plant is up and running
again," the source, a union member, said.
The refinery, formerly owned by the now-bankrupt Petroplus,
stopped taking in crude supplies as a unit at the plant was
damaged.
The news had raised fresh concerns about the plant's future
and that of 900 jobs, as administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers
(PwC) looks to sell the refinery after the Swiss-based owner
went bankrupt at the start of the year.