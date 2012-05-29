* Europe has over-supply of refining capacity
* Local, national economy hit by loss of jobs
LONDON May 29 There will be little disruption
to fuel supply as a result of the likely closure of the Coryton
refinery in the UK, as a glut of refining capacity in the UK and
elsewhere in Europe means petrol pumps won't run dry.
Like the rest of Europe, Britain is well supplied with fuel,
meaning that the full force of the blow will be concentrated on
the region of Essex in the East of England where the plant is
located.
Coryton's owner, Petroplus, once Europe's largest
independent refiner, filed for insolvency in December after it
could not meet its debt obligations.
Its administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on
Monday it had failed to find a buyer that could pay $1 billion
for the site.
According to FACTS Global Energy, total UK capacity without
Coryton is around 1.78 million barrels per day.
However refineries are only running at around 80 percent
capacity on average, giving them plenty of scope to increase
activity.
Besides Coryton, there are seven operating refineries
according to the UK Petroleum Industry Association, and what the
UK doesn't produce for its own needs - it imports some diesel -
it can easily import from neighbouring countries where there is
also excess capacity.
"There is still a large surplus of capacity in the rest of
north west Europe so there is product availability there," Gemma
Gouldsby at FACTS said.
The UK exports gasoline and imports diesel, so the net
effect of the closure will be to slightly increase shipments of
diesel into the country while lowering outflows of gasoline.
There may be some temporary tightness in the international
gasoline market according to one trader, as Coryton was highly
geared to gasoline production.
However, with lowering demand in the United States, and more
refining capacity on the East coast because plants which were
slated for closure will now stay open, there is less call for
European crude across the Atlantic anyway, meaning any change
would be slight and short-lived, he said.
Traders are also doubtful that a likely closure will have a
lot of impact on the physical oil market.
A diesel trader said increased supply from the United States
and Europe will more than offset any draws by the UK to make up
for the loss of Coryton.
"The increase in supply we see next month - both local and
from the U.S., encouraged by relatively stable margins - dwarfs
the incremental increase in UK import demand that would result
from the closure of Coryton," he said.