LONDON May 22 The UK Petroplus
refinery Coryton has stopped taking in crude supplies as a unit
at the plant is damaged, a union representative said on Tuesday.
The news raised fresh concerns about its future and that of
900 jobs, with just one bidder thought to be still in the
running to buy the plant.
A tanker is sitting outside the terminal, unable to
discharge crude, Russ Ball, regional representative of the Unite
union said.
He said that a piece of equipment regulating steam pressure
had broken last week and was being repaired.
He added it was unclear whether the plant had completely
stopped processing crude, or was partially running.