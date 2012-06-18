LONDON, June 18 Some 150 staff will be made redundant at the Coryton refinery next week, a union source said on Monday.

"The first redundancies are going to be next week, around 150 will go," the source told Reuters.

At a townhall meeting at the site, workers were told the first round of layoffs would be next week, and there would be further redundancies in July, the source said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)