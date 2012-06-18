Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
LONDON, June 18 Some 150 staff will be made redundant at the Coryton refinery next week, a union source said on Monday.
"The first redundancies are going to be next week, around 150 will go," the source told Reuters.
At a townhall meeting at the site, workers were told the first round of layoffs would be next week, and there would be further redundancies in July, the source said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.