LONDON, June 14 Workers at the bankrupt Coryton
refinery in Britain took their fight to the country's government
on Thursday and marched towards a court where Prime Minister
David Cameron was giving evidence in a bid to save their jobs.
Around 100 protesters marched from the Department of Energy
and Climate Change in the government district of Whitehall in
central London to the Royal Courts of Justice where Cameron is
giving evidence about his links to media baron Rupert Murdoch.
"Save our jobs," they sang as they approached the courts.
Previously the workers demonstrated outside the Shell
building, headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell, which the
union said on Wednesday was looking to turn the refinery into a
storage terminal, threatening the vast majority of the 900 jobs
at the plant.
On Monday, workers disrupted the supply of fuel heading to
some petrol stations in the southeast of England to protest
against the plant's likely closure.
Coryton is currently being wound down as crude supplies run
out, and redundancies are expected next week.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing James Jukwey)