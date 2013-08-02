By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 2 A group of Republican
lawmakers called on Friday for a criminal investigation of Jon
Corzine, the head of failed futures broker MF Global, saying he
may have committed perjury when speaking before Congress in
2011.
Corzine, a Democrat who previously served as New Jersey's
governor and U.S. senator, headed MF Global when it collapsed in
October 2011 in one of the 10 biggest U.S. bankruptcies.
Customers were left reeling when it was discovered that
about $1.6 billion was missing from their accounts. That money
turned out to have been used as stop gaps, which is illegal and
caused public outrage.
Corzine maintained during several Congressional hearings
that he did not know what happened to the money. But recorded
conversations unearthed by MF Global's regulator showed
otherwise, the members of the House of Representatives said.
"There is no way Mr. Corzine could have been "stunned" to
learn of hundreds of millions of dollars of missing client
funds," they said in the letter to U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder, which was dated Aug. 1.
Corzine used that expression when he appeared before the
Senate Agriculture Committee on Dec. 13, 2011, the letter said.
A civil complaint from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission in June containing recorded conversations showed that
Corzine knew more than he said, the letter added.
The 18 signatories of the letter, all Republicans, urged
Holder to reopen a criminal probe into Corzine's actions, and to
investigate whether he committed perjury by misrepresenting what
he knew about the missing money.
"Mr. Corzine stands by all of his congressional testimony,"
said a spokesman for Corzine, who is also a former Goldman Sachs
co-chief executive.
Corzine wanted to aggressively build out MF Global into an
investment bank, but it collapsed when bets on European
government debt went sour and markets lost trust.
He often struck a defiant tone when testifying before
lawmakers about the debacle, blaming back-office dealings and
denying knowledge of any instructions to misuse customer funds.
But the CFTC's complaint claims Corzine was aware of the
company's low cash balance and continued to pay large
obligations anyway.