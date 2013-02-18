BRIEF-Board of ABM Solid's creditors positively comments on arrangement proceedings
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Feb 18 Cosalt PLC : * Appointment of administrator * Announcement of appointment of administrator, sale of assets and cancellation
of listing * Negotiations are ongoing for the sale of the company's 100% shareholding in
ballyclare limited * Source tetx
HAMBURG, June 1 German shipping group Rickmers said it had filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after it announced that its restructuring plan had failed to win approval of bondholder HSH Nordbank.