* Non-exec chairman offers to take co private for 0.4 mln
stg
* Non-executive chairman says would pay 0.1p per share
* Shares fall 57 percent, touch all-time low
Nov 17 Cosalt Plc said it
received an offer approach from its non-executive chairman to
take it private for about 400,000 pounds ($631,582), a month
after the troubled firm forecast full-year trading significantly
below its view.
The company's stock was down 52 percent at 0.50 pence at
0842 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. Earlier in the day, it
touched a lifetime low of 0.33 pence.
The offshore safety group, which is valued at 3.15 million
pounds based on the stock's Wednesday close, said the approach
may or may not lead to an offer being made for the company.
In light of the continuing difficulties, non-executive
Chairman David Ross said he would be prepared to pay 0.1 pence
per share.
Ross is currently providing loans to the company alongside
its banking partners, and has agreed to grant a personal
guarantee of 300,000 pounds.
Independent directors of the company, which had instigated a
review of its operations and future funding requirements last
month, are considering Ross' approach, Cosalt said.
The company, which inspects and manages safety equipment
like portable lifting and breathing equipment for the offshore
industry, said it would use its available loan facilities of
14.9 million pounds before the end of the current fiscal year.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)