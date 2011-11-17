* Non-exec chairman offers to take co private for 0.4 mln stg

* Non-executive chairman says would pay 0.1p per share

* Shares fall 57 percent, touch all-time low

Nov 17 Cosalt Plc said it received an offer approach from its non-executive chairman to take it private for about 400,000 pounds ($631,582), a month after the troubled firm forecast full-year trading significantly below its view.

The company's stock was down 52 percent at 0.50 pence at 0842 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. Earlier in the day, it touched a lifetime low of 0.33 pence.

The offshore safety group, which is valued at 3.15 million pounds based on the stock's Wednesday close, said the approach may or may not lead to an offer being made for the company.

In light of the continuing difficulties, non-executive Chairman David Ross said he would be prepared to pay 0.1 pence per share.

Ross is currently providing loans to the company alongside its banking partners, and has agreed to grant a personal guarantee of 300,000 pounds.

Independent directors of the company, which had instigated a review of its operations and future funding requirements last month, are considering Ross' approach, Cosalt said.

The company, which inspects and manages safety equipment like portable lifting and breathing equipment for the offshore industry, said it would use its available loan facilities of 14.9 million pounds before the end of the current fiscal year. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)