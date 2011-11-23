* Says funds of 900,000 stg available

* Shares fall as much as 59 pct

By Juhi Arora

Nov 23 Offshore safety group Cosalt Plc , which received a takeover approach from non-executive chairman David Ross last week, is exploring several restructuring options as it doesn't have funds to continue business beyond the end of the month.

Cosalt shares, which lost half their value since Ross' approach, touched an all-time low of 0.175 pence on Wednesday.

Last week the company had received an offer from Ross, a co-founder of British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and owner of about 15 percent of Cosalt, valuing the company at a measly 400,000 pounds.

"It maybe the only option, if the banks won't take a haircut," analyst Roger Hardman of Hardman & Co told Reuters.

The independent directors and the company's advisers continue to talk with Ross and his advisers on a possible offer.

The British company, which supplies safety equipment and protective workwear to offshore drillers in the North Sea, said it was left with 900,000 pounds of banking facilities, enough to sustain it till Nov. 30.

According to Deloitte, UK North Sea offshore drilling activity was at an eight-year low last month as maturing oilfields and a credit squeeze raise operating costs.

Cosalt received 63 percent of its revenue from the UK last year.

The company is in talks with major shareholders and banking partners. It plans to appoint restructuring advisers to weigh its options.

Lincolnshire-based Cosalt fell on hard times last year as the business was hit by an inventory shortfall, followed by a delayed sale of its marine unit in August.

Even if the company did amend its banking facilities, Hardman said it would not be an inviting offer for bidders.

The analyst said the company's primary problem was a lack of funds and its underlying businesses were "worthwhile" and "interesting".

Cosalt's origins stretch back to 1873 when ship owners from the port of Grimsby, England, established The Great Grimsby Coal, Salt and Tanning Co.

The company's shares were trading down 41 percent at 0.25 pence at 1220 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)