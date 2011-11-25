(Adds comments from David Ross)

* Ross says buying out co would save jobs

* Offer priced at 0.1p per share

* Offer at a discount of 71 pct to stock's Thursday close

* Shares fell to 0.12 pence

By Juhi Arora

Nov 25 Cosalt Plc agreed to be taken private by Non-Executive Chairman David Ross, who said the 400,000 pounds cash deal was the only option for the offshore safety group co-founded by his great grandfather.

The news of the discounted offer wiped out more than half of Cosalt's value, taking its shares to a life low of 0.12 pence.

"Without further funding the company will go to the wall and I'm putting an option on the table that saves jobs," David Ross told Reuters.

Cosalt has net debt of about 14 million pounds and a pension deficit of about 9 million pounds.

On being asked whether he felt it was a bargain deal, the investor said it was the only option for the company in the light of the financial difficulties it faced.

Cosalt agreed to the 0.1 pence per-share offer, at a discount of 71 percent to the stock's Thursday close, after doubts were cast over its ability to continue as a going concern.

Earlier this week, Cosalt said it was exploring several restructuring options as it doesn't have funds to continue business beyond the end of the month.

Ross, a co-founder of British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse, owns about 15 percent of Cosalt's equity.

With a vested interest in Cosalt for the last 50 years, Ross has been providing loans to the company along with its banking partners.

Ross, a chartered accountant by profession, was asked to step down as chairman of Cosalt in 2008 after allegations of breaching shareholder disclosure rules. He was reappointed as chairman in 2009.

Oval Ltd, the company Ross created to buy out Cosalt, plans to take the safety group private, which has an enterprise value of 14.4 million pounds, owing to the costs involved.

Lincolnshire-based Cosalt fell on hard times last year as the business was hit by an inventory shortfall, followed by a delayed sale of its marine unit in August.

Shares of the company have lost 87 percent in the last three months, during which Cosalt reported a wider first-half loss and gave a full-year profit warning. They were trading down 43 percent at 0.24 pence at 1000 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)