SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's Cosan SA Industria e
Comercio decided on Thursday to suspend plans to sell
an unspecified amount of global, dollar-denominated bonds to
finance the repurchase of perpetual debt, a source with direct
knowledge of the transaction said.
The decision took place because market conditions remain
challenging for Brazilian debt issuers, said the source, who
declined to be identified because the decision is private.
São Paulo-based Cosan and bankers on the deal met with
investors in Switzerland and the United States this week to
gauge demand for the deal. Investment banking firms Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and Morgan Stanley
& Co were handling the transaction.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)