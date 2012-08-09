* Cosan loss follows late cane harvest start

* Weak cane harvest cut sugar, ethanol sales

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol producer Cosan recorded a loss in the first quarter of its 2013 fiscal year after a late start to the sugarcane harvest led to lower sales of sweeteners and vehicle fuels, the company said on Wednesday.

Cosan said in a securities filing its fiscal first quarter 2013 loss was 17.1 million reais ($8.47 million) compared with an adjusted profit of 167.5 million reais a year earlier. Cosan's fiscal first quarter 2013 ended on June 30, 2012.

The fiscal year for Brazilian sugar cane companies runs from April 1, with the beginning of cane harvesting and crushing. Cosan's 2013 year will end on March 31, 2013.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of cash flow closely watched by analysts, fell 88 percent to 426.7 million reais in the quarter from a year earlier.

Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry has suffered weak results since a 2008 U.S. banking crisis and world recession cut off credit and demand and pushed many heavily indebted mills to the brink of bankruptcy.

($1 = $2.02 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Eric Meijer)