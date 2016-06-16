SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazil's 2016-17 center-south cane crop tends to be smaller than expected due to excessive dryness in April, said on Thursday Marcos Lutz, chief executive of Cosan Limited, who controls Brazilian sugar group Cosan SA Industria e Comercio.

Lutz said the company has no plans to buy other mills in Brazil or to invest in sugar and ethanol capacity expansion in the short term, despite a looming global sugar deficit. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira)