RIO DE JANEIRO May 13 Cosan SA Industria e
Comercio CSAN3.SA, Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producer,
posted a first-quarter profit of 256.1 million reais ($115.9
million), according to a securities filing late Tuesday.
The figure, boosted by sales at its Raizen fuels unit and
earnings from financial operations, was more than nine times
greater than a profit of 27.1 million reais during the first
quarter of 2013.
Sales at the Raizen fuels unit, the company said, climbed to
13 billion reais, an 18.9 percent increase from a year earlier,
largely because of greater sales volumes.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a closely watched measure of underlying profit
known as EBITDA, climbed to 1.026 billion reais, a 12.6 percent
increase from a year ago.
