* Comma deal gives Cosan foot into European, Asian
lubricants mkt
* Acquisition part of Cosan's plan to expand abroad
SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazil's largest
exporter of sugar and ethanol, Cosan, said on
Thursday it was buying Comma Oil and Chemicals, an automobile
lubricants and additives company in Kent, England, from Exxon
Mobil Corp Esso Petroleum Co.
Cosan said in a filing that the value of the deal would not
exceed $100 million and it would give the company a foothold
into the automobile chemicals markets in the United Kingdom,
Europe and Asia.
A separate agreement will be signed that will allow Comma to
continue to distribute products under the Mobil brand and
produce for and distribute to affiliates of Exxon Mobil.
Nelson Gomes, executive director of the Cosan group, said
the deal was part of the company's plan to diversify its
revenues and expand abroad.
Cosan is in a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc
called Raizen that combines the company's sugar,
ethanol and fuel distribution assets in Brazil.