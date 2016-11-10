(Adds comments from Cosan director, information on mill)

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Thursday it will take part in an auction for possible investors in the Guararapes sugar mill, which will be sold as part of a debt restructuring of the Unialco group.

Cosan, 50-50 partner with Royal-Dutch Shell Plc in the sugar and ethanol joint venture Raízen, became the world's largest sugar producer due to rapid expansion in the last decade. Its more than 20 mills make up part of the Raízen venture.

But Cosan said the fact that it will take part in the judicial auction of Guararapes mill, which is currently controlled by Unialco, a company in bankruptcy protection, does not mean it is resuming M&A activity.

"We have qualified to take a look at the asset. That does not necessarily mean we are going to buy it," Paula Kovarsky, investor relations director, said during an earnings call with analysts.

"We do not see relevant M&A activity in the sector. What we are doing (is) maximizing sugar production and concentrating our operations into clusters. Since Guararapes is a mill near one of our clusters, we are looking at it," she said.

Analysts said the sector in Brazil was ripe for a new wave of consolidation, due to the recent rise of sugar prices, a global sugar deficit and financial difficulties faced by many companies such as Unialco.

Due to its size and capital structure, Raízen has been seen as a potential buyer, along with groups such as China's Cofco Agri, which last week said it was looking at opportunities to expand in Brazil's sugar sector.

SUGAR PRODUCTION

Cosan said it will increase its capital expenditures for Raízen, looking to make changes in some mills to boost sugar output as international prices for the sweetener hover around the highest levels in four years.

Kovarsky said Raízen increased sugar price hedging through futures in New York in the third quarter due to a favorable combination of sugar prices and exchange rate.

Cosan hedged 3 million tonnes of sugar from the current crop (2016/17) and 1.4 million tonnes for next year's crop.

But the company reduced its guidance for Raízen's cane crush this season, saying excessive dry weather cut agricultural yields. The company should crush up to 61 million tonnes from up to 64 million tonnes previously.

Cosan shares fell 8.5 percent in early afternoon trade in Sao Paulo, while the broader Bovespa index fell 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)