SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol group Cosan SA said on Wednesday it would likely sell 4.2 million to 4.4 million tonnes of sugar in the 2015/16 crop year, slightly above the 4.1-4.3 million sold in 2014/15.

Raizen Energia, Cosan's sugar, ethanol and biomass generation operation, estimated it would crush 57-60 million tonnes of cane in 2015/16, similar to the 57-58 million crushed in the 2014/15 season.

Analysts are diverging over the size of Brazil's upcoming cane crop, with most predicting it will be similar to the previous one though some say rainfall was better than expected and predict a record cane harvest.

Raizen said ethanol sales in 2015/16 would be the same as in 2014/15, between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion liters.

Cosan reported a loss of 83.5 million reais ($26 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014 on Wednesday, compared with a profit of 229.8 million reais in the same period of 2014.

