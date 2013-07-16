HONG KONG, July 16 China Cosco said on Tuesday its chairman Wei Jiafu has resigned as the company's chairman, chief executive officer and all other positions within the company with immediate effect, citing age.

The Chinese shipping giant had announced earlier this month that Ma Zehua will replace Wei as chairman.

