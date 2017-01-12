SHANGHAI Jan 12 COSCO Shipping Corporation said
policy lender China Development Bank has pledged to provide it
with 180 billion yuan ($26 billion) in financing in the years
through 2021 to support the Chinese shipping giant's business
development.
Cosco Shipping said in a statement on its website late on
Wednesday that the financing would be provided through various
financial products. It did not provide details of how the
financing would be used, but said the agreement was to serve
China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy and efforts to deepen
state-owned enterprise reform.
Formed through the merger of China's two largest shipping
companies in February, COSCO Shipping owns the world's
fourth-largest container shipping fleet by capacity, run by its
flagship listed unit, China COSCO Holdings .
The company is one of the earliest results of China's
mission to reform its bloated state sector and has been
suffering losses. In October, its container shipping arm warned
of a full-year loss.
($1 = 6.9111 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)