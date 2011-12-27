SINGAPORE Dec 27 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp on Tuesday announced a contract to convert a large crude carrier tanker to a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel that will be deployed off Brazil.

The deal to convert the MT Sunrise Jewel to an FPSO vessel was secured by a unit of COSCO Shipyard Group Co, which is 51 percent held by COSCO Singapore.

COSCO Singapore did not disclose the contract value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)