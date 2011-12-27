General Motors completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
SINGAPORE Dec 27 Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp on Tuesday announced a contract to convert a large crude carrier tanker to a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel that will be deployed off Brazil.
The deal to convert the MT Sunrise Jewel to an FPSO vessel was secured by a unit of COSCO Shipyard Group Co, which is 51 percent held by COSCO Singapore.
COSCO Singapore did not disclose the contract value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
CAIRO, June 13 An Egyptian court on Tuesday suspended an inspection system launched last year and intended to streamline the trade of agricultural commodities for the world's largest wheat buyer, lawyers on the case told Reuters.