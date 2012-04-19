SINGAPORE, April 19 COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd said on Thursday its COSCO Shipyard Group unit has secured a contract to build two self erecting drilling tender barges worth around $220 million.

The deal with Singapore-based Energy Drilling Pte Ltd, whose substantial owner is Norwegian venture capital firm Energy Ventures, contains an option for an additional two barges.

COSCO Shipyard, which is 51 percent owned by COSCO Singapore, expects to deliver the two barges in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)