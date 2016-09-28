DUBAI, Sept 28 Abu Dhabi Ports has awarded
China's Cosco Shipping a 35-year concession to build
and operate a new container terminal at Khalifa Port, the chief
executive of the Abu Dhabi company told Reuters on Wednesday.
The terminal is expected to be operational in the first
quarter of 2018, Mohamed Juma al-Shamisi said.
It will have a capacity of 2.4 million twenty foot
equivalent units (TEUs), with an option to increase that to 3.5
million TEUs, Shamisi added without giving a value for the
investment.
Abu Dhabi Ports is an Abu Dhabi government-owned company
that runs Khalifa Port and the Khalifa Industrial Zone.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Maha El Dahan, writing by
Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)