Sept 28 Fast-casual restaurant chain operator
Cosi Inc and its units filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on Wednesday and said it would pursue a sale.
The company, known for its homemade flat bread, has assets
of $31.24 million and debt of about $20 million, according to a
court filing.
Cosi said it had received about $4 million in post-petition
debtor-in-possession financing to maintain operations during the
Chapter 11 process.
The company said it had entered into a non-binding agreement
with lenders AB Opportunity Fund LLC, AB Value Partners LP and
entities affiliated with Milfam II LP under which the DIP
lenders offered to buy Cosi's assets and serve as a "stalking
horse" bidder in a sale process.
Cosi listed former Chief Executive R.J. Dourney as its
biggest individual shareholder as of March 28, with a stake of
about 5.4 percent. Cosi fired Dourney in August.
The case is in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the
District of Massachusetts, Case No.: 16-13704.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr)