Dec 16Biofuel and chemical producer
Coskata Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to
$100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that Citigroup, Barclays and Piper
Jaffray were underwriting the IPO.
The Warrenville, Illinois-based ethanol startup makes
renewable fuels and chemicals primarily through a four-step
process.
In September, biofuel producer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc filed
to raise up to $115 million in an IPO.
Coskata plans to list its shares on Nasdaq and said it would
use the proceeds partly to fund its expansion.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.