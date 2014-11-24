BRIEF-Ionis enters into collaboration with Ribo to advance RNA-targeted therapeutics in China
* Ionis enters into collaboration with ribo to advance rna-targeted therapeutics in china
Nov 24 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* To seek shareholders approval for the cancellation of up to 576,760 treasury shares at extraordinary shareholders meeting which is to take place on Dec. 22, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ionis enters into collaboration with ribo to advance rna-targeted therapeutics in china
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - Prometic to also conduct placebo controlled phase 2/3 PBI-4050 monotherapy clinical trial