TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's fourth-biggest refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it was resuming partial refining operations at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Thursday for the first time since the March 11 earthquake.

The Chiba refinery, the biggest of Cosmo's four refineries, was shut due to a fire that broke out after the quake and engulfed its liquefied petroleum gas tanks.

It has a 100,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) and a 120,000 bpd No.2 unit. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)