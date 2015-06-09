ZURICH, June 9 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
said on Tuesday its majority-owned subsidiary, Cassiopea, plans
an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on the SIX Swiss
Exchange this year.
Cosmo said it planned to reduce its current shareholding in
Cassiopea to below 50 percent from 97 percent through the
flotation, which will comprise a secondary offering of shares.
Around 37 percent of the IPO will be reserved for allocation
to existing Cosmo shareholders, the pharmaceutical firm said.
Cassiopea is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on developing medical dermatology products.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)