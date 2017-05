ZURICH, June 30 Order books for the planned flotation of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary Cassiopea will close on Tuesday, earlier than originally planned, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

One of the sources said orders were oversubscribed. Traders expect the deal to price in the lower half of the 30-40 Swiss franc per share price range.

