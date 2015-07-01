(Adds share reaction)
ZURICH, July 1 Cassiopea SpA said it
will list its stock at 34 Swiss francs per share on Wednesday,
in a bid by Cosmo Pharmauceuticals SA to raise 163
million Swiss francs ($173.53 million) by floating the skin and
hair treatment maker.
Sources had told Reuters that order books for the planned
flotation of the Cosmo subsidiary closed on Tuesday, earlier
than originally planned.
Reuters reported that traders expected the deal to price in
the lower half of the 30-40 franc per share price range.
Swiss-listed Cosmo is reducing its 97 percent stake in
Cassiopea to just under 50 percent through the listing.
The offering comprises 4.8 million shares to be listed on
the Swiss exchange later on Wednesday at 34 francs each, with an
extra 363,640 shares available in an over-allotment within the
next month. This amounts to a market capitalization of 340
million francs.
The shares rose in early trading by nearly 10 percent before
levelling off to trade slightly higher. At 0732 GMT, the stock
was 1.4 percent higher at 35.50 francs.
The shares were offered publicly in Switzerland and
privately to qualified investors outside the country.
Cassiopea is a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on
topical treatment against acne, male-pattern baldness and
genital warts.
($1 = 0.9393 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Christopher Cushing
and Louise Heavens)