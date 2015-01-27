BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
Jan 27 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Communicates results of withdrawal process and time line for pre-emption rights
* 104,931 shares tendered
* Pre-emption rights at 156.03 Swiss francs ($173) per share until Feb. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.