TOKYO, July 18 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co
said on Wednesday its joint venture with South Korea's
Hyundai Oilbank expects to complete construction of a $1.3
billion 800,000 tonnes per year paraxylene-making facility by
the end of 2012, several months earlier than it initially
planned.
Commercial production is also expected to begin several
months earlier than planned in the early part of 2013.
When the new No.2 unit, which is under construction inside
Hyundai's Daesan refinery in South Korea, begins operations, the
venture will increase paraxylene-making capacity to 1.18 million
tpy and benzene-producing capacity by 110,000 tpy to 230,000
tpy, aiming to tap growing petrochemical demand in China.
Total investment in the project is estimated at about 100
billion yen ($1.27 billion).
($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen)
