BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q1 earnings per share $1.06
* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million
Oct 8 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA
* Says Uceris patent protection extended from 2020 until 2031
* Says patent covers product with its pharmacokinetic profiles and shall grant Uceris IP protection in U.S. until 2031 Source text: bit.ly/1uzDhuF Further company coverage:
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record q1 revenues and earnings