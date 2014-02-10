BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Cosmos Bank Taiwan
* Says signs agreement to be acquired by China Development Financial Holding Corp via share transfer
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago