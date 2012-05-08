MILAN May 8 Italian cruise operator Costa
Crociere, controlled by U.S. group Carnival, cut prices
and saw a 25 percent annual rise in bookings in April,
recovering from the slump in sales triggered by the deadly
Concordia disaster earlier this year.
"The rise is an important sign," managing director Gianni
Onorato said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of an event onboard
the company's new flagship Costa Fascinosa.
In January, the Costa Concordia hit a reef near the island
of Giglio off the Tuscan coast, capsizing and killing at least
30 people.
The accident shook the cruise industry, hitting bookings and
raising concerns about the safety of modern cruise ships that
sail the seas with thousands of passengers aboard.
In comments confirmed by the group's spokesman, Onorato said
the fall in bookings in the months after the Concordia tragedy
had touched 50-60 percent.
Onorato acknowledged that part of the rise in bookings was
down to price reductions.
As the economic crisis bites, the cruise line industry is
seen as something of a lifeline for Italy's flagging labour
market not just for the tourists it brings in but for the
country's shipyard industry too.
State-owned shipyard Fincantieri is building five ships for
Carnival which is the world's biggest cruise operator.
Costa Crociere last year carried 2.3 million passengers. It
has invested 5.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the past 12
years to develop its fleet.