By Zach Dyer
| SAN JOSE, Costa Rica
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Jan 6 China and Costa Rica
have signed a partnership agreement that could give Chinese
firms a foothold in the country, the Costa Rican government said
in a statement on Tuesday, another sign of expanding Chinese
influence in Central America.
The statement, sent from China, said that during a trip to
Beijing, Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis said the
Central American country aspires to become a "permanent,
long-term partner" with China, and will explore the possibility
of creating a "Special Economic Zone" for Chinese companies to
operate in Costa Rica.
He gave few details, but said cars and solar panels could
eventually be produced in the zone. The two countries will carry
out a feasibility study for the zone, which will be completed by
the end of October 2015, he added.
The announcement of the partnership comes less than a month
after work began on another Chinese-led project in the region.
In Nicaragua, a proposed $50 billion waterway, set to rival the
Panama Canal, is backed by the Hong Kong-based HK Nicaragua
Canal Development Investment Co Ltd, or HKND Group.
The trip was the Costa Rican president's first official
visit to China following his election last year. In 2007, Costa
Rica became the only country in Central America to recognize
Beijing over Taiwan.
(Additional reporting and writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein)