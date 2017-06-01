SAN JOSE, June 1 Costa Rican coffee exports rose nearly 6 percent in May to reach 182,180 60-kg bags, the country's national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.

The Central American nation shipped 707,556 bags during the first eight months of the current 2016/2017 season, down about 15 percent compared to the same eight-month period in the previous cycle.

Costa Rica is one of the region's smaller producers but famed for its high-quality bean.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Alistair Bell)