SAN JOSE, June 1 Costa Rican coffee exports rose
nearly 6 percent in May to reach 182,180 60-kg bags, the
country's national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.
The Central American nation shipped 707,556 bags during the
first eight months of the current 2016/2017 season, down about
15 percent compared to the same eight-month period in the
previous cycle.
Costa Rica is one of the region's smaller producers but
famed for its high-quality bean.
The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which
together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans,
runs from October through September.
