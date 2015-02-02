(Adds more predictions, currency free float.)
By Enrique, Andres and Pretel
SAN JOSE Feb 2 Costa Rica's central bank said
it had lowered its main interest rate 50 basis points to 4.75
percent to take advantage of a steep decline in oil prices to
help meet its 2015 economic growth target of 3.4 percent.
Costa Rica is an energy importer, so low oil prices allow
the central bank to try and raise growth with less risk of
stoking inflation, which was 5.1 percent in 2014.
"For the next quarters, we estimate there will not be
additional demand pressure on inflation, the exchange rate will
continue relatively stable, and we will see the manifestation of
the reduction in the price of hydrocarbons," the central bank
said in its macroeconomic projections for 2015-2016.
The rate cut was announced on Saturday, but took effect on
Monday. In Saturday's projections, the central bank set an
inflation target of between 3 percent and 5 percent for 2015.
The bank added that it saw the fiscal deficit, expected to
close at 5.7 percent in 2015, as the main threat to the
country's economy over the medium-term.
The central bank also said that it had eliminated
restrictions that limit the fluctuation of the national
currency, the colon, scrapping them in favor of a free float,
but with safeguards so the central bank can intervene in the
face of sharp movements.
"We don't expect there to be any sharp change in the market,
but if there were, the bank is determined to act decidedly,"
local press cited bank President Olivier Castro as saying on
Sunday. He added that the decision had been taken after months
of exchange rate stability.
However, in order to be able to act if necessary, the
central bank also said it had decided to bulk up its foreign
reserves of $7.3 billion, with a plan to buy $800 million over
the next 24 months.
(Reporting by Kike Pretel; Editing by Alan Crosby)