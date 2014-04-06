By Alexandra Alper
| SAN JOSE, April 6
SAN JOSE, April 6 A center-left academic who has
never been elected to office is expected to cruise to victory in
Costa Rica's presidential election run-off on Sunday after his
ruling party rival pulled out.
Luis Guillermo Solis, a former diplomat, rode a wave of
anti-government sentiment over rising inequality and corruption
scandals to finish ahead in a first round of voting in February,
surprising pollsters who had placed him fourth.
Facing a depleted war chest, his ruling party rival Johnny
Araya then quit campaigning after an opinion poll showed him
trailing badly.
Solis has promised to fight Costa Rica's stubbornly high
poverty rate while stamping out corruption, an issue that has
dogged President Laura Chinchilla's administration.
"We need oxygen," said Carmen Antillon, a 70-year-old
publicist and former ruling party supporter as she exited a
school in San Jose where she voted for Solis. "The culture of
this government is basically one of corruption."
There were few voters at the voting station shortly after
polls opened on Sunday and analysts have predicted a low turn
out.
No candidate won the more than 40 percent of votes needed in
February to avoid a run-off in the coffee-producing nation,
paving the way for Sunday's showdown.
The constitution requires Araya to remain on the ballot and
his party continues to campaign, so theoretically he could win.
But voters appear keen to elevate the young PAC to its first
presidential victory and wrest power from Araya's National
Liberation Party (PLN), in power since 2006.
A prosecutor's investigation into allegations of abuse of
authority and embezzlement while Araya was mayor of San Jose
made it hard for the former front-runner to distance himself
from party scandals.
A University of Costa Rica survey last month showed Solis
had more than 64 percent support while Araya trailed with around
21 percent. Within hours, Araya said he would no longer
campaign.
Solis campaigned on a pledge to eradicate corruption and
help the poorest.
"We want to recover that sense of solidarity, of social
inclusion, and commitment to the neediest Costa Ricans that has
been lost," Solis, of the Citizen Action Party (PAC), told a
news conference on Saturday.
But Solis faces hurdles of his own.
Threatened by high rates of absenteeism typical of
second-round voting and the looming challenge of a divided
Congress, Solis could end up with a weak mandate. His PAC will
have just 13 of the 57 seats in Congress.
Though Costa Rica's growing debt stands at over half of
gross domestic product, Solis has said he will wait two years
before raising taxes despite promises to boost social spending.
"He's going to have a government without money, a fiscal
deficit of 6 percent, and lots of social spending commitments,"
said Jose Carlos Chinchilla, a political analyst and a director
at the University of Costa Rica.
Solis also has said he hopes to attract new businesses to
set up shop in Costa Rica's booming free-trade zones, which have
enticed the likes of Hewlett Packard.
"We want Costa Rica to present itself as a country that is
friendly to foreign investment, offering legal security but
requiring compliance with labor laws," Solis said.
(Additional reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by Simon Gardner
and Angus MacSwan)