SAN JOSE, Sept 30 Costa Rica's economy grew 2.4
percent in the second quarter compared with the same period last
year, the central bank said on Wednesday, marking its sixth
consecutive quarterly slowdown.
The economy has faced headwinds, such as a move by chipmaker
Intel Corp, a major exporter from the Central American
tourist haven, to shrink its local operations last year. Private
consumption was stable and investment staged a modest recovery.
The government expects the economy to expand by 4 percent
this year, up from 3.5 percent in 2014. However, the central
bank cut its 2015 growth forecast to 2.8 percent in July due to
weaker agricultural production and stagnant public spending.
