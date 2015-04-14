AMSTERDAM, April 14 Lawyers for Costa Rica told a United Nations court on Tuesday that neighbour Nicaragua had caused ecological damage to the protected wetlands at the mouth of the San Juan river by sending armed forces to dredge in Costa Rica's territory.

The dispute over the border line between the two Central American nations has been running since an 1858 treaty that attempted to demarcate their territory after their independence from Spain and Mexico.

The International Court of Justice made its latest ruling on the demarcation line in 2011, but both countries have since returned seeking clarification.

Costa Rica's attorney argued that Nicaragua's dredging of marshy wetlands by the Caribbean Sea, building a canal and drainage channels, threatened to upset a delicate ecological balance.

"The behaviour of Nicaragua is a serious violation of international law and a threat to the peaceful coexistence of our countries," said Edgar Ugalde-Alvarez.

Nicaragua, which will present its case on Thursday, has accused Costa Rica of violating its territory by launching police boats on the San Juan river.

"Nicaragua considers that this territory belongs to Nicaragua," said Jose Arguello Gomez, Nicaragua's ambassador in The Hague. "If territory is Nicaraguan then there is nothing more to discuss."

But Costa Rica said Nicaragua, by sending armed forces, had left it with no peaceful response but returning to the U.N.'s highest court.

"This is a case where the armed troops of one state occupied part of the sovereign territory of another state," said Sergio Ugalde, another lawyer for Costa Rica.

The 1858 treaty gave each country control of one river flowing eastward into the Caribbean, but the Colorado, awarded to Costa Rica, began to silt up, forcing it to use the San Juan in Nicaragua.

Costa Rica has the right to use the San Juan for transport, but the court has previously banned it from deploying police along the waterway. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch)