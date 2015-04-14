By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Lawyers for Costa Rica told
a United Nations court on Tuesday that neighbour Nicaragua had
caused ecological damage to the protected wetlands at the mouth
of the San Juan river by sending armed forces to dredge in Costa
Rica's territory.
The dispute over the border line between the two Central
American nations has been running since an 1858 treaty that
attempted to demarcate their territory after their independence
from Spain and Mexico.
The International Court of Justice made its latest ruling on
the demarcation line in 2011, but both countries have since
returned seeking clarification.
Costa Rica's attorney argued that Nicaragua's dredging of
marshy wetlands by the Caribbean Sea, building a canal and
drainage channels, threatened to upset a delicate ecological
balance.
"The behaviour of Nicaragua is a serious violation of
international law and a threat to the peaceful coexistence of
our countries," said Edgar Ugalde-Alvarez.
Nicaragua, which will present its case on Thursday, has
accused Costa Rica of violating its territory by launching
police boats on the San Juan river.
"Nicaragua considers that this territory belongs to
Nicaragua," said Jose Arguello Gomez, Nicaragua's ambassador in
The Hague. "If territory is Nicaraguan then there is nothing
more to discuss."
But Costa Rica said Nicaragua, by sending armed forces, had
left it with no peaceful response but returning to the U.N.'s
highest court.
"This is a case where the armed troops of one state occupied
part of the sovereign territory of another state," said Sergio
Ugalde, another lawyer for Costa Rica.
The 1858 treaty gave each country control of one river
flowing eastward into the Caribbean, but the Colorado, awarded
to Costa Rica, began to silt up, forcing it to use the San Juan
in Nicaragua.
Costa Rica has the right to use the San Juan for transport,
but the court has previously banned it from deploying police
along the waterway.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch)