(Adds quotes from Costa Rica, Nicaragua)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Dec 16 Nicaragua violated Costa
Rica's sovereign territory by establishing a military presence
in parts of a disputed waterway, and must compensate its
neighbor, the United Nations' highest court said on Wednesday.
The ruling is the latest stage in a long-running legal
battle between the two countries, which have regularly exchanged
mutual accusations of violating the other's territory in the
wetlands at the mouth of the San Juan river.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) found for Nicaragua
in its countersuit, saying Costa Rica broke the law by not
assessing the environmental impact of dredging it undertook in
the San Juan river.
But only Nicaragua's violation merited compensation, it
said.
The Nicaraguan government recognized the court's decision,
and sought to draw a line under the spat.
"Nicaragua and Costa Rica should now look to re-establish
mechanisms of dialogue," government spokeswoman and First Lady
Rosario Murillo said.
Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis cheered the
resolution.
"We are two peaceful nations, who took a case to an
international tribunal in circumstances that, in other places,
would have likely resulted in armed conflict," he said.
The dispute over the border line between the two Central
American nations has been running since an 1858 treaty that
attempted to demarcate their territory after their independence
from Spain and Mexico.
The ICJ made its latest ruling on the demarcation line in
2011, but the countries returned seeking further clarification
after Nicaragua sent soldiers to the waterway.
They were sent in response to Costa Rica's decision to
deploy police to guard workers dredging the San Juan river in
order to build a road alongside it.
"The activities carried out by Nicaragua in the disputed
territory ... were in breach of Costa Rica's territorial
sovereignty," judges said, adding that no "hostile acts" had
taken place.
The court will itself settle the size of the compensation
due to Costa Rica if the two countries fail to agree on it
within the next 12 months, the judges ruled.
The court rejected Costa Rica's claim for costs against
Nicaragua.
(Additional reporting by Ivan Castro in Nicaragua and George
Rodriguez in San Jose; Editing by Alan Crosby)