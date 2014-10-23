SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Oct 22 Costa Rican police
arrested 68 people in the country's main Atlantic port on
Wednesday after a strike over plans to expand the hub threatened
to paralyze shipping.
Workers at Puerto Limon's Moin and Limon terminals, which
handle about 80 percent of Costa Rica's foreign trade, went on
strike to protest a $1 billion expansion concession granted to
APM Terminals, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk.
The stevedores' union, SINTRAJAP, launched an indefinite
strike on Wednesday, leaving three ships stranded and unable to
unload cargo after APM Terminals won a Supreme Court decision
this month against the union's efforts to block the concession.
The union says the concession, which was first agreed in
2011, threatens public sector jobs.
Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis ordered the docks
to be re-opened and some 150 police officers broke the strike,
arresting 68 men and women in both terminals.
Security Minister Celso Gamboa said police would remain at
the terminals for an indefinite period to keep them open.
Costa Rica's government says the expansion plan would
quadruple the amount of cargo that the Caribbean port can
handle. Costa Rica has some of the worst-rated port
infrastructure in the region, according to World Bank data.
(Reporting by Zach Dyer; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)