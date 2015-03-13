SAN JOSE, March 12 Costa Rica's Turrialba
volcano belched a column of gas and ash up to 3,280 feet (1 km)
into the air on Thursday in its most powerful eruption in two
decades, and local authorities started to evacuate residents
from the surrounding area.
Four explosions emanated from the volcano in central Costa
Rica on Thursday, and ash reached parts of the capital San Jose
some 30 miles (50 km) away, where the airport was closed. It was
the volcano's strongest eruption since 1996.
"We have recommended the evacuation of people and small
animals as a precaution. The last explosion was very strong," a
spokesman for the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory
of Costa Rica (Obsivori) said.
Costa Rica's emergency services ordered the closure of
access roads near the volcano, which is major tourist draw, and
were evacuating a radius of just over a mile around the volcano.
Turrialba erupted in October, when it also sprinkled the
capital with ash after it spewed magma for the first time since
around 1863.
(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Simon Gardner
and Cynthia Osterman)