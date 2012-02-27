* Liner loses power after fire, six weeks after Italy ship
disaster
* Costa Cruises says all crew, passengers safe
* Cargo ship, fishing vessels arriving to help as ship
drifts
* Nine Italian "anti-pirate" navy personnel on board
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Feb 27 A liner owned by the same
company as the Costa Concordia, on which at least 25 people died
when it ran aground off Italy last month, was adrift in the
Indian Ocean on Monday after a fire in the engine room left it
without power, the company said.
Costa Cruises said the fire on the 29,000-tonne Costa
Allegra had been put out and none of the passengers or crew were
hurt. The cause of the fire was still unclear.
The giant Costa Concordia capsized on January 13 after
hitting rocks off the island of Giglio. Divers and rescue
workers are still searching for the bodies of seven people who
remain missing.
The much smaller Costa Allegra, with 636 passengers and 413
crew on board, was sailing some 200 miles southwest of the
Seychelles when the fire broke out and it sent a distress
signal, the company said.
"The ship is drifting with no power, but the situation is
calm and the captain has assembled the passengers on the decks
of the ship," Giorgio Moretti, the head of Costa Cruises
nautical operations told reporters in a conference call.
There is light aboard ship thanks to an emergency battery
but no air conditioning or cooking facilities, so passengers
will be given bread, water and some fruit until a helicopter
arrives on Tuesday morning with more provisions, Moretti said.
The passengers are from 25 different nations, including four
children, with the largest contingents being 127 from France and
126 from Italy. There are 38 Germans, 31 Britons, 13 Canadians
and eight Americans on board.
They are protected by nine members of an "anti-pirate" unit
of the Italian navy, a precaution regularly taken on ships in
the Indian Ocean.
"The ship is not in a high-risk area (of pirates) but we
can't be 100 percent sure," said Moretti.
Seas in the area were moderate with winds gusting at 25
knots, the Italian coastguard said in a statement.
Moretti said the ship was stable and there was no risk of it
running aground or hitting rock.
A cargo vessel is due to arrive at around 2300 GMT, Moretti
said, followed by two large French fishing vessels and then two
tugs from the Seychelles on Tuesday afternoon.
He said it had not yet been decided whether to try to
transfer the passengers to these vessels or leave them on the
ship until it is tugged to shore, either on the Seychelles or
Alphonse Island, some 20 miles away.
Shares of Carnival Cruises , which owns Costa
Cruises, fell slightly in London trading after news of Costa
Allegra's difficulties and were down 2 percent at 1600 GMT.
A Seychelles coastguard official confirmed that support
vessels were "on their way" but said they would give no further
information until authorised by Costa Cruises.
Costa said in a statement that the passengers were "all in
good health and, having been promptly informed of the situation,
were assembled at the muster points as a precaution."
Costa Cruises was accused by some passengers of long delays
and a lack of organisation in the evacuation of the Costa
Concordia.
That vessel's Italian captain is under house arrest near
Naples accused of multiple manslaughter and abandoning the ship
before the 4,200 passengers and crew were evacuated.
The Costa Allegra left Diego Suarez in Madagascar on
Saturday and had been due to dock in the Seychelles capital of
Victoria on Tuesday.